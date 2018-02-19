NGO calls for no bail for murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo
Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife, Manuela, nine times last November.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that the case against a top banker accused of killing his estranged wife in Alberton was brought forward because the court was incorrectly informed that the State would not oppose bail.
Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife Manuela nine times last November, allegedly when she opened the door to her home in Brockenhurst, Alberton.
The accused appeared in court on Monday where his bail application was postponed to next week.
Celeste Louw, representing the Optimystic Bikers Against Abuse Group, says Pietropaolo should never be granted bail.
“We do think Mr Pietropaolo is a flight risk. We also think there needs to be a very strong stand taken against femicide. Giving bail in these cases is not worth it because often people in the families or witnesses are under threat.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.