NGO calls for no bail for murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo

Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife, Manuela, nine times last November.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that the case against a top banker accused of killing his estranged wife in Alberton was brought forward because the court was incorrectly informed that the State would not oppose bail.

Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife Manuela nine times last November, allegedly when she opened the door to her home in Brockenhurst, Alberton.

The accused appeared in court on Monday where his bail application was postponed to next week.

Celeste Louw, representing the Optimystic Bikers Against Abuse Group, says Pietropaolo should never be granted bail.

“We do think Mr Pietropaolo is a flight risk. We also think there needs to be a very strong stand taken against femicide. Giving bail in these cases is not worth it because often people in the families or witnesses are under threat.”

