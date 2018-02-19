Murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo expected to apply for bail

Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife Manuela nine times in November last year.

JOHANNESBURG – A top banker accused of killing his estranged wife in Alberton is expected to apply for bail in the Palm Ridge magistrates court on Monday morning.

Family members say they fear for their lives if he is granted bail.

The defence has moved to suddenly apply for bail after abandoning an application last year, a surprise to family members.

The case had been set down for 8 March but it’s understood that Pietropaolo now has new legal representatives.

When the State prepared to oppose bail last year it obtained four statements from family members to ensure that he is not released.

The State is expected to argue that the accused is a flight risk with security guards who were first on the scene, claiming that he had packed his clothes ready to flee, presumably to his home country, Italy.