More cases of avian flu reported in WC

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that further incidences of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian flu have been detected amongst Western Cape seabirds.

The department says seven cases from six different sites across the provincial coastline have tested positive.

The infected birds are being treated as African penguins are endangered.

CapeNature's Loren George said: “CapeNature is working closely with the state vet and has put procedures in place to monitor the virus and restrict the spread by humans between infected and non-infected areas.”

MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde says no new cases of the disease have been reported in the commercial poultry sector since October.

However, he adds sick seabirds have to be reported to the nearest seabird rehabilitation centre and as a precautionary measure is urging people to not touch these birds.