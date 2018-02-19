More cases of avian flu reported in WC
The Agriculture Department says seven cases from six different sites across the provincial coastline have tested positive.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that further incidences of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian flu have been detected amongst Western Cape seabirds.
The department says seven cases from six different sites across the provincial coastline have tested positive.
The infected birds are being treated as African penguins are endangered.
CapeNature's Loren George said: “CapeNature is working closely with the state vet and has put procedures in place to monitor the virus and restrict the spread by humans between infected and non-infected areas.”
MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde says no new cases of the disease have been reported in the commercial poultry sector since October.
However, he adds sick seabirds have to be reported to the nearest seabird rehabilitation centre and as a precautionary measure is urging people to not touch these birds.
More in Local
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.