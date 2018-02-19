Mining community representatives protest outside court over Mining Charter

Mining Affected Communities United in Action is leading a protest outside the High Court in Pretoria, demanding its application be heard.

JOHANNESBURG - A pressure group representing mining communities says the Presidency has not consulted the organisation about the postponement of a joint high court application challenging the Mining Charter.

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) is leading a protest outside the High Court in Pretoria, demanding that its application be heard.

They've also expressed their disappointment at the Chamber of Mines which agreed with the Presidency on Sunday to suspend the action.

Macua member Christopher Rutledge says that as far as he’s concerned, any agreement about the Mining Charter should be discussed in court and not in private with business and the Presidency.

He says that mining communities have not been afforded the same opportunity as the Chamber of Mines to discuss the postponement of the charter.

While the demonstrators continue singing outside, their legal representatives are arguing inside court that any postponement should come in the form of a court order.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)