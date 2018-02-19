Midrand residents warned of noise disturbances for simulation exercise

It's understood the security simulation will entail the use of firearms, explosives and aircraft at the Pan African Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Midrand residents are being warned to expect noise disturbances on Monday evening, with a simulation exercise planned at the Pan African Parliament.

The City of Johannesburg says the aim of the exercise is to prepare national and provincial security forces for the possibility of any disaster or another event.

It's understood the simulation will entail the use of firearms, explosives and aircraft.

The City of Johannesburg’s Nana Radebe says the exercise is due to start at about 10 pm.

“While this is going on, we’d like to alert the Midrand community not to be alarmed, this is just a simulation exercise and it will last for about two to three hours.”