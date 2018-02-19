Midrand residents warned of noise disturbances for simulation exercise
It's understood the security simulation will entail the use of firearms, explosives and aircraft at the Pan African Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - Midrand residents are being warned to expect noise disturbances on Monday evening, with a simulation exercise planned at the Pan African Parliament.
The City of Johannesburg says the aim of the exercise is to prepare national and provincial security forces for the possibility of any disaster or another event.
It's understood the simulation will entail the use of firearms, explosives and aircraft.
The City of Johannesburg’s Nana Radebe says the exercise is due to start at about 10 pm.
“While this is going on, we’d like to alert the Midrand community not to be alarmed, this is just a simulation exercise and it will last for about two to three hours.”
More in Local
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob Zuma
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.