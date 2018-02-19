Metrorail technicians working to reopen CT's central line

The line has been suspended for almost six weeks due to safety concerns and damaged infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail technicians are working towards this week’s deadline to reopen the central line in Cape Town.

Prasa has made additional resources available to get the line running and improve safety and security.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says the goal is to have the central line service back up this week.

"I know there were commitments made for Wednesday and we're trying our best to do that."

The rail operator reported more than 660 incidents relating to vandalism and attacks over the past two years.

Metrorail says this reflects a 400% increase, from the 2014/15 financial year when 135 incidents were reported.

Most of these incidents happened in Cape Town.