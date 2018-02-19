Mashaba denies hiring wife’s firm to fix City of Joburg's financial problems
The 'Sowetan' is reporting that its seen documents confirming a meeting three weeks ago between a representative of Connie Mashaba's company and the city.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished reports that he hired his wife’s company to fix the city's financial problems.
The Sowetan is reporting that its seen documents confirming a meeting three weeks ago between a representative of Connie Mashaba's company and the city.
The move has apparently been seen as a clear conflict of interest by some in the city.
However, Mashaba insists Lephatsi Financial Services is not doing business with the city.
He says that he’s prepared to prove his innocence in court.
“I think it’s really sad that we can have journalists who abuse their power. If, obviously, he’s put it in his way that he's obviously working with the ANC, I can tell you I’m going to take the matter to the Press Ombudsman.”
The mayor also says that the director of the company rendered services to the city without cost.
“The city is not paying him a cent to do this work for us. It’s not something I did in darkness, I operated this officially, I informed all my coalition partners of the decision.”
