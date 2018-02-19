Malema warns Ramaphosa over land expropriation without compensation

Julius Malema warned Cyril Ramaphosa that the expropriation of land without compensation must be dealt with both seriously and speedily.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the red berets are willing to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a chance, but only because he's not been found guilty of being a "constitutional delinquent".

Malema has also warned Ramaphosa not to "bluff" about the expropriation of land without compensation.

He was speaking during the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, where parties are debating Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

A warning from Malema to Ramaphosa that the expropriation of land without compensation must be dealt with both seriously and speedily.

“This cannot be an issue to bluff about, this cannot be an issue to pass time with. It’s an emotive issue and you only mention it if you mean it.”

In his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday, Ramaphosa said expropriation without compensation must be done in a way that increases food security and agricultural production. Malema says no conditions should apply.

“There should be no conditions attached to the expropriation of land without compensation because when they took our land they never attached any condition, they just killed our people.”

Malema also addressed Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on the issue.

“Your stay in the metros is going to depend on your attitude on the expropriation of land without compensation and I want to warn you on that because that’s a fundamental issue that is going to make us fight with you.”

#SONADebate Malema: Issue is emotive... no conditions attached to exprop without compensation, because there were no conditions when it was taken... GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2018

#SONADebate Malema to Ramaphosa: You got most applause for expropriation of land without compensation. To DA: Your stay in metros will depend on this. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2018

While there's been widespread support from the opposition for Ramaphosa's Sona, concerns have been raised about land expropriation.

They say Ramaphosa needs to provide more clarity on the matter.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald says President Ramaphosa must spell out exactly what government plans to achieve by expropriating land without compensation, which it believes will be bad for the economy.

Meanwhile, Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says inequality can't be addressed until the issue of land has been resolved.

“Surely the policy of land expropriation without compensation which necessitates the amendment of our Constitution should not be used against the poorest of the poor.”

The United Democratic Movement's Bantu Holomisa says there needs to be a shared consensus on land reform and this should be included on the agenda of a national dialogue to discuss the critical challenges facing South Africa.