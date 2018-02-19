Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] Wierzycka defends offering reward to find Ajay Gupta

| Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka has put up a R900,000 reward. Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies chats to the businesswoman.

CAPE TOWN - Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka has defended the reward she put forward for information which could lead to the arrests of the Guptas and their associates.

Police officials have discouraged people from offering rewards for information on the wanted individuals, but Wierzycka says civil society must remain involved.

“With all due respect to the minister (Fikile Mbalula), I don’t think I’m doing anything extraordinary and I’m hoping that it (the reward) is helpful.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

