'House of horrors' case: Accused expected back in court

JOHANNESBURG – The man accused of abusing his five children and holding them hostage for years is expected back in the High Court in Pretoria Monday morning.

Dubbed the "Springs Monster", the man and his wife were arrested at their home almost four years ago after one of their children escaped from their family home and asked neighbours for help.

The so-called "house of horrors" case is expected to continue today with the couple having pleaded not guilty to charges including child abuse, child neglect, breaking the schools act and obstruction of justice

The pair cannot be named to protect the identities of their five children, some of whom are minors.

Previously the woman told the court about her difficult childhood, saying that because she could not read or write, she was dependent on her husband for everything.

She claimed to have met him when she was just a teenager and that he’d also had a tough upbringing.