'House of horrors' case: Accused expected back in court
The man and his wife were arrested at their home almost four years ago after one of their children escaped from their family home and asked neighbours for help.
JOHANNESBURG – The man accused of abusing his five children and holding them hostage for years is expected back in the High Court in Pretoria Monday morning.
Dubbed the "Springs Monster", the man and his wife were arrested at their home almost four years ago after one of their children escaped from their family home and asked neighbours for help.
The so-called "house of horrors" case is expected to continue today with the couple having pleaded not guilty to charges including child abuse, child neglect, breaking the schools act and obstruction of justice
The pair cannot be named to protect the identities of their five children, some of whom are minors.
Previously the woman told the court about her difficult childhood, saying that because she could not read or write, she was dependent on her husband for everything.
She claimed to have met him when she was just a teenager and that he’d also had a tough upbringing.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van Rooyen
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining Charter
-
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lower
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiry
-
Ramaphosa invites public to join 5km walk in CT on Tuesday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.