Hawks probe NC Education Dept over funding, tender irregularities

CAPE TOWN - Teachers' union Sadtu is studying records as the Hawks investigate the government funding of a conference that was never staged in the Northern Cape.

Investigators last week seized documents at the province's Education Department offices in Kimberley.

No arrests have been made.

The Hawks say they are investigating allegations of security tender irregularities within the Northern Cape Education Department.

It's also looking into departmental funds that were channelled towards a Sadtu conference that never happened.

Sadtu’s provincial secretary Fikile Ntathu says the alleged corruption might stem from a time before the current leadership.

“We can confirm that we normally have joint programmes to respond to challenges we’re having in the education sector.”

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe says officials are working with investigators.

“We’ve provided them with the necessary cooperation to conduct their search and finalise their investigations.”

Piles of documents have been confiscated during the operation.

