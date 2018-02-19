Five suspects killed in crash after police chase

Officers located the vehicle near the M13 in Pinetown at lunchtime, after a tip-off linking the occupants to several armed robberies in the area.

DURBAN - Five suspected robbers have been killed in a crash, after a high-speed chase by police.

Officers located the vehicle near the M13 in Pinetown at lunchtime, after a tip-off linking the occupants to several armed robberies in the area.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on police while speeding towards the highway.

When the officer's retaliated, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele says the sixth suspect was left seriously injured.

“Five counts of inquest have been registered as well as attempted murder and the suspect that is injured will be charged for possession of suspected stolen property, house robbery as well as possession of unlicensed firearm.”