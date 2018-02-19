Five suspects killed in crash after police chase

-
No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeralLocal
-
Haiti vows abuse review of all charities after Oxfam 'hid crimes'World
-
EFF's Shivambu calls on govt to establish sovereign wealth fundPolitics
-
Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption caseLocal
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge ItBusiness
-
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walkLocal
-
No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeralLocal
-
EFF's Shivambu calls on govt to establish sovereign wealth fundPolitics
-
Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption caseLocal
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge ItBusiness
-
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walkLocal
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Cabinet reshuffle will indicate SA's new directionBusiness
-
Chelsea's Conte has sleepless nights before Barca clashSport
-
Ten-man Man City sunk by third-tier Wigan in Cup shockSport
-
Former football coach Barry Bennell jailed for 30 years for child sex abuseSport
-
Sredojevic, Ndlovu claim January awardsSport
-
Baby Boks look for solid U20 Championship build upSport
-
Chiefs' Komphela optimistic on overhauling Sundowns in title raceSport
Popular Topics
-
Kendall Jenner opens up about anxietyLifestyle
-
Beyonce refused $10m deal for Blue Ivy trademarkLifestyle
-
Africa’s time to shine: 5 reasons why 'Black Panther' is a must-seeLifestyle
-
Fergie's rendition of US anthem slammed by starsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Bafta red carpet awash in black for #MeTooLifestyle
-
'Black Panther' breaks multiple box office recordsLifestyle
-
'Three Billboards' leads the pack at politically edged Bafta awardsLifestyle
-
Kylie Minogue had 'nervous breakdown' after split from Joshua SasseLifestyle
-
Emma Watson donate £1mn to sexual harassment fundLifestyle
-
EFF: Ramaphosa can’t be friends with white monopoly capitalPolitics
-
Black First Land First to contest 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Parties welcome Ramaphosa Sona, say he must act swiftly on corruptionPolitics
-
[PODCAST] 12 Days in February: The sudden fall of Jacob ZumaPolitics
-
Ramaphosa told to fire Brown, Zwane & van RooyenPolitics
-
Malema warns Ramaphosa over land expropriation without compensationPolitics
-
[OPINION] The 5 priorities SA’s new administration should focus onOpinion
-
[OPINION] Zuma’s removal was a masterstroke: can it be repeated for the economy?Opinion
-
[OPINION] President Ramaphosa heralds a new path for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Boks' WC preparations hinge on success of SA's Super Rugby sidesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Patricia de Lille, the mayor that couldOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] South Africa’s long nightmare is overOpinion
Popular Topics
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge It
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Cabinet reshuffle will indicate SA's new directionBusiness
-
KFC closes most of its UK stores due to chicken shortageWorld
-
Kenya's KenGen says to add extra 1,745 MW to grid by 2025Africa
-
Presidency 'committed' to include affected communities in Mining CharterBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker ahead of Budget, stocks lowerBusiness
-
Sars says it will comply with proposed commission of inquiryBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 17°C
Five suspects killed in crash after police chase
Officers located the vehicle near the M13 in Pinetown at lunchtime, after a tip-off linking the occupants to several armed robberies in the area.
DURBAN - Five suspected robbers have been killed in a crash, after a high-speed chase by police.
Officers located the vehicle near the M13 in Pinetown at lunchtime, after a tip-off linking the occupants to several armed robberies in the area.
The suspects allegedly opened fire on police while speeding towards the highway.
When the officer's retaliated, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
The police's Thembeka Mbhele says the sixth suspect was left seriously injured.
“Five counts of inquest have been registered as well as attempted murder and the suspect that is injured will be charged for possession of suspected stolen property, house robbery as well as possession of unlicensed firearm.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Winnie Rust's teen killer to ask for leniency ahead of sentencing14 minutes ago
-
No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeral18 minutes ago
-
EFF's Shivambu calls on govt to establish sovereign wealth fund43 minutes ago
-
Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption case48 minutes ago
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge Itone hour ago
-
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walkone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.