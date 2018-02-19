Fitch says Ramaphosa to bring greater focus to improving governance

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch says President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring a greater focus to improving governance and strengthening both economic and fiscal policy for South Africa.

It also says Jacob Zuma's resignation reduces the risk of "policy paralysis".

