Family attacked, robbed at Noordhoek beach

Officials say that the family of three from Bellville were attacked while walking on the beach.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the case of a 54-year-old woman who has been stabbed at Noordhoek beach.

They were robbed of their possessions and the woman was stabbed.

A 54-year-old woman and her husband suffered injuries during the incident.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon: "The wife sustained a stab wound to the head. She was treated and is in a stable condition in hospital, where she is recovering."

In January, a 39-year-old Egyptian tourist was also stabbed on Noordhoek beach.

In the same month, nine people were attacked at Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay attacked by two men pretending to be hikers.