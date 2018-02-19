'Education system needs to prepare pupils for 4th industrial revolution'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says pupils will need new skills to meet the demands of a world using advanced technologies.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the education system needs to be overhauled to meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.
Motshekga says pupils will need new skills to meet the demands of a world using advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and driverless cars.
She was speaking in Parliament during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.
In his speech on Friday, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s prosperity will depend on its ability to take full advantage of rapid technological change.
Motshekga agrees: "We’ve been engaging with international and local experts on the implications of the fourth industrial revolution on education.”
Motshekga says the fourth industrial revolution demands different skills.
“Advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, nano-technology, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles will demand non-routine inter-personal and analytical skills, social skills such as persuasion emotional and social intelligence and will demand creativity, agility and adaptability”.
More in Local
-
Winnie Rust's teen killer to ask for leniency ahead of sentencing
-
No arrests yet after fatal shooting at CT funeral
-
EFF's Shivambu calls on govt to establish sovereign wealth fund
-
Bail extended for Lamoer and co-accused in corruption case
-
[CARTOON] Gigaba Tries to Budge It
-
[WATCH] Fit for office: Crowd joins Ramaphosa during Cape Flats walk
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.