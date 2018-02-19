'Education system needs to prepare pupils for 4th industrial revolution'

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says pupils will need new skills to meet the demands of a world using advanced technologies.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the education system needs to be overhauled to meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

Motshekga says pupils will need new skills to meet the demands of a world using advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and driverless cars.

She was speaking in Parliament during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

In his speech on Friday, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s prosperity will depend on its ability to take full advantage of rapid technological change.

Motshekga agrees: "We’ve been engaging with international and local experts on the implications of the fourth industrial revolution on education.”

Motshekga says the fourth industrial revolution demands different skills.

“Advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, nano-technology, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles will demand non-routine inter-personal and analytical skills, social skills such as persuasion emotional and social intelligence and will demand creativity, agility and adaptability”.