Dept: All outstanding Gauteng pupils placed in schools

Over 30,000 pupils were left without a classroom at the beginning of this academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says all pupils from grade 1 to 8 have now been placed at schools across the province.

The education department's Steve Mabona said: “So we have all those learners that have been placed across the board and we are just saying parents must look out for when we announce again that we are opening the system.”

Meanwhile, Monday marks the start of the matric supplementary exams countrywide.

Mabona says the department wishes all second chance candidates well.

“Good luck to those that will be writing because we know that this period, it means that they would have been given ample time to prepare for those supplementary examinations.”