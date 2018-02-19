De Lille plans to write book on time as CT mayor
Patricia De Lille, who this past week survived a motion of no confidence vote in the city council, says that the book will include details around her current public spat with Democratic Alliance (DA) officials.
CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille plans to write a book focusing on her time as the mayor of the City of Cape Town.
The DA's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, has said that the party would like to wrap up disciplinary processes against De Lille by the middle of next month.
The DA's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, has said that the party would like to wrap up disciplinary processes against De Lille by the middle of next month.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille maintains that she's done nothing wrong and wants the DA to allow her fair processes to prove this.
She now plans to pen a book providing more insight into her time as the Mother City's number one citizen.
"This one will deal particularly with my five years or more as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town, the sort of legacy and also you know just this whole DA saga. I've kept copious notes of everything that's happened on a daily basis, I've got all the emails and everything..."
She last week lodged an urgent Western Cape High Court application to force a secret ballot in the no confidence vote in her.
But council Speaker Dirk Smit allowed the motion to proceed with an open vote.
De Lille says that her immediate focus now is to clear her name.
