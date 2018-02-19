DA calls on Ramaphosa to cut down his Cabinet

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has suggested Ramaphosa reduce government departments to only 15.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it supports a pledge by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reduce the size of his Cabinet.

As South Africa waits to see whether Ramaphosa will announce changes to former President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on him to axe a host of ministers he says have contributed to a corrupt system.

MPs are debating the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today.

Maimane has suggested that Ramaphosa reduce government departments to only 15 departments.

By the DA’s estimation, the state can save R4.7 billion a year.

Maimane says the axe must fall on among others, Minister Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane, Lynne Brown and Des van Rooyen.

“Mr President if you want to undo the damage of state capture, then we must acknowledge those who led us there in the first place.”

But Maimane has warned about expropriating land without compensation, saying it’s incompatible with a growing, flourishing economy.

