CT authorities monitor land invasion protest

City of Cape Town official JP Smith says that authorities are at the site as they anticipate further attempts to occupy the land.

CAPE TOWN – Authorities are keeping an eye on a piece land in the vicinity of Jakes Gerwel Drive and the R300 on Monday morning.

A group of people tried to invade the property on Sunday leading to protests.

It was apparently one of several over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith says that it was a well-orchestrated protest as three other invasions took place at the same time on Lansdowne Road.

“There’s no indication as to who drove the land invasion move but it was a well-orchestrated land invasion.”

Smith says officials are at the site as they anticipate further attempts to occupy the land.

“Law enforcement and police are on scene and we’ll keep a watchful eye on it, with our eyes through the CCTV cameras there. We’re keeping an eye and we’ll respond if there are any flare-ups.”