Court ruling on Mining Charter welcomed
JOHANNESBURG - The Mining Affected Communities organisation has welcomed the High Court’s ruling that it be included in negotiations on the controversial mining charter.
It approached the court just a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an agreement with the Chamber of Mines, the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity to suspend the court application to review the charter.
The review hearing of the Mining Charter which was scheduled to begin on Monday has now been postponed with the High Court saying negotiations between the Presidency and interested parties must be given enough time.
Advocate Wandiswa Phama says the Mining Affected Communities welcome this ruling.
“And today the court recognises that those fears are indeed well placed if over the weekend there were negotiations between just the government and just one party, to the exclusion of the rest. So this is a victory for that.”
The communities had wanted to ask the court to set aside the controversial charter over the lack of engagement with them. But Monday’s ruling reaffirms the group’s right to participate in talks.
