Call for ‘integrated approach’ on crime after Noordhoek beach attack
The Table Mountain Security Action Group and the Hikers Network have raised concerns following an attack on a middle-aged couple and their daughter.
CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town hiking group says an integrated approach is needed to deal with crime in the Cape's national parks.
The Table Mountain Security Action Group and the Hikers Network have raised concerns following an attack on a middle-aged couple and their daughter at Noordhoek Beach over the weekend.
A 56-year-old woman was stabbed during the robbing.
The Table Mountain Security Action Group says the National Park, the City of Cape Town and police have to work together to address crime on mountains and surrounding areas. The group's Andre van Schalkwyk says more people are becoming victims of crime, but no action is being taken by authorities.
“It’s frustrating and I get angry about it. Who are the people that will step up? Is it SANParks or someone we have yet to meet?”
The Hikers Network agrees that an integrated approach is needed. The network's Anwaaz Bent says security officials should be deployed to high-risk areas, such as Noordhoek.
SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says they're working on a safety plan and have already kicked off an internal security workshop with staff members.
She told Eyewitness News more information about their plans will be announced on Friday at a media briefing.
In January, nine people were attacked at Silvermine Nature Reserve above Kalk Bay by two men, pretending to be hikers.
In the same month, an Egyptian tourist was robbed and stabbed at Noordhoek beach.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
