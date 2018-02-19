Black First Land First to contest 2019 elections
The party says it wants to add to the voices of Parliament which allegedly currently only represents white monopoly capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) has announced that it will be running in the 2019 South African national elections.
BLF says its presence in parliament will push the African National Congress to implement policies around radical economic transformation.
BLF spokesperson Brian Tloubatla said: “We’ve noted that currently in South Africa, actually in our Parliament, there's only one party that is represented and apparently it’s a white monopoly capital party state.”
