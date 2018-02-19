Atul Gupta challenges freezing of R10m linked to Estina dairy farm probe

The Hawks are also searching for Ajay Gupta who is on the run, it is alleged that he unlawfully netted more than R100 million of state funds from the project that was meant to benefit the poor.

JOHANNESBURG - The NPA has confirmed Atul Gupta has filed an application to challenge the preservation order that was used to freeze R10 million linked to the controversial Estina diary farm scandal.

Last week, eight people appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the Vrede dairy farm investigation.