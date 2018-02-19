Arno Lamoer found guilty of corruption

Judgment was delivered in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer has been found guilty of corruption.

Judgment was delivered in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.

Lamoer, brigadiers Darrius van der ross and Colin Govender, as well as Cape Town businessman Saleem Dawjee have already pleaded guilty in a plea agreement with the State.

Sharon Govender, the wife of Colin Govender, has been acquitted on all charges. Govender breathed a sigh of relief and was emotional when she was acquitted on all charges against her.

Her husband, along with Lamoer and van der Ross, has been convicted of corruption.

Dawjee has also been found guilty of corruption and fraud.

Dawjee admits to having paid the men while they were employed by the SAPS in return for favours.

He gave them gifts, including money, paid for their travelling costs and fuel.

The 53-year-old concedes to having given Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 between 2011 and 2013.

All four men have been acquitted on charges of racketeering and money laundering.

The matter has been postponed until 16 April.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)