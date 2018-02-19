Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal
Slade shot to infamy two years ago when he refused to accommodate black people, saying he believed they were created to be servants.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sodwana Bay guest house owner found guilty of hate speech by the Equality Court says he intends to appeal the ruling.
Following charges laid against him by the KwaZulu-Natal government, the Equality Court last week found that Slade's speech amounted to discrimination on grounds of race and fined him R50,000.
Slade says he believes the magistrate was emotional.
“It didn’t really matter what this outcome was of this magistrate's hearing because we were going to appeal anyway and we’re trying to get to the Constitutional Court, God willing.”
