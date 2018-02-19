Popular Topics
Andre Slade found guilty of hate speech, intends to appeal

Slade shot to infamy two years ago when he refused to accommodate black people, saying he believed they were created to be servants.

Andre Slade, Sodwana Bay Guest House owner. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
Andre Slade, Sodwana Bay Guest House owner. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sodwana Bay guest house owner found guilty of hate speech by the Equality Court says he intends to appeal the ruling.

Andre Slade shot to infamy two years ago when he refused to accommodate black people, saying he believed they were created to be servants.

Following charges laid against him by the KwaZulu-Natal government, the Equality Court last week found that Slade's speech amounted to discrimination on grounds of race and fined him R50,000.

Slade says he believes the magistrate was emotional.

“It didn’t really matter what this outcome was of this magistrate's hearing because we were going to appeal anyway and we’re trying to get to the Constitutional Court, God willing.”

Timeline

