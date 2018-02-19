1 of 8 arrested in Hawks raid on Gupta property released on bail

Kamal Vasram was initially denied bail on the grounds that there were issues surrounding his income.

JOHANNESBURG - Kamal Vasram, one of the 8 arrested by the Hawks during raids on Gupta-linked properties, has been granted bail of R100,000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Vasram claimed he earned a monthly salary of R15,000 a month while renting a property at R16,000 a month.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “We have not yet verified his residential address and there were certain issues relating to his income that the State had to take into consideration. His case was also postponed, together with the others to 17 August for further investigation.”