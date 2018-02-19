Popular Topics
Go

1 of 8 arrested in Hawks raid on Gupta property released on bail

Kamal Vasram was initially denied bail on the grounds that there were issues surrounding his income.

Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Hawks and SAPS officials at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg during a raid on 14 February 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kamal Vasram, one of the 8 arrested by the Hawks during raids on Gupta-linked properties, has been granted bail of R100,000 in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

He was initially denied bail on the grounds that there were issues surrounding his income.

The National Prosecuting Authority says Vasram claimed he earned a monthly salary of R15,000 a month while renting a property at R16,000 a month.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “We have not yet verified his residential address and there were certain issues relating to his income that the State had to take into consideration. His case was also postponed, together with the others to 17 August for further investigation.”

