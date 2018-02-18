ZumaExit: ANC NEC deploys delegation to meet with branches

Former treasurer general Zweli Mkhize led the delegation which met with KZN branches this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says its deployed members will continue meeting with various branches across the country to explain the party's decision to recall former President Jacob Zuma.

The national executive council (NEC) last week resolved that Zuma should be recalled.

That decision led to the resignation of Zuma as president Wednesday last week.

Former treasurer general Zweli Mkhize led the delegation to KwaZulu-Natal where the meeting took place.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says officials expect a report back on the meetings soon.

“We will be getting reports. I know that comrade Zweli Mkhize, Comrade Khensani Khubayi and other comrades as well are in KwaZulu-Natal.”

