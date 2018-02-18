WC aims to help 11,000 apprentices get into labour market by 2019

MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde says this will be in partnership with schools, colleges and employers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government has activated its Red Tape Reduction Unit and hopes to assist more than 11,000 qualified apprentices to get into the labour market by 2019.

He adds, apprenticeships are the first step on the career ladder for many young people.

Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio says the unit has been set up to help businesses overcome hurdles which they might face in setting up or running their business.

“Our Red Tape Reduction Unit will take calls and answer any questions that any potential employers may have so that we can connect them with young people looking to get on-the-job training.”