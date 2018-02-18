Two men arrested for possession of abalone in Grabouw

Turkey denies allegation of chemical attack in Syria
World
Police followed up on a tip-off that the men were transporting abalone on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for possession of abalone worth R800,000 in Grabouw.
Police followed up on a tip-off that the men were transporting abalone on Friday.
Police spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The driver then lost control of the vehicle on Sir Lowry’s Pass, causing an accident.
Police say the suspects sustained minor injuries.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A total of 12 bags containing 4445 units of abalone were found in the suspects’ vehicle. The estimated street value of the abalone is R800 000.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.