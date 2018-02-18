Two men arrested for possession of abalone in Grabouw

Police followed up on a tip-off that the men were transporting abalone on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for possession of abalone worth R800,000 in Grabouw.

Police spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The driver then lost control of the vehicle on Sir Lowry’s Pass, causing an accident.

Police say the suspects sustained minor injuries.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A total of 12 bags containing 4445 units of abalone were found in the suspects’ vehicle. The estimated street value of the abalone is R800 000.”