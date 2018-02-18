Tshwane police arrest 44 suspects in weekend crime busting drive
Police say those caught face changes ranging from possession of alleged stolen cars, breaking and stealing from motor vehicles and drunken drivers.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane police say 44 suspects were arrested during this weekend’s crime prevention operations.
Police say those caught face changes ranging from possession of alleged stolen cars, breaking and stealing from motor vehicles and drunken drivers.
Residents of the city are reminded to remain vigilant at all times.
Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said: “Members of the public are encouraged to report those responsible for criminal activities, including corruption, to law enforcement agencies. The suspects that were arrested during the weekend’s operations are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.”
More in Local
-
Three die in crash near Delft
-
De Lille plans to write book on time as CT mayor
-
PSA calls on Rasmaphosa to realign Cabinet with Sona plans
-
Metrorail technicians working to reopen CT's central line
-
Ramaphosa committed to resolving impasse on Mining Charter
-
Hawks: Reward strategy for Ajay Gupta a risky move
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.