Tshwane police arrest 44 suspects in weekend crime busting drive

Police say those caught face changes ranging from possession of alleged stolen cars, breaking and stealing from motor vehicles and drunken drivers.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane police say 44 suspects were arrested during this weekend’s crime prevention operations.

Police say those caught face changes ranging from possession of alleged stolen cars, breaking and stealing from motor vehicles and drunken drivers.

Residents of the city are reminded to remain vigilant at all times.

Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela said: “Members of the public are encouraged to report those responsible for criminal activities, including corruption, to law enforcement agencies. The suspects that were arrested during the weekend’s operations are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court soon.”

