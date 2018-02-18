SA yet to release undocumented Zimbabwean children found in truck

It’s understood that their parents have approached the courts, demanding that their children be released into their custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says processes are underway to ensure that Zimbabwean children, who are currently in the care of the state, are placed in the care of the department in Harare.

The children were found undocumented in the back of a truck in Rustenburg in November 2017. The truck driver arrested.

It’s understood that their parents have approached the courts, demanding that their children be released into their custody.

Dlamini says her department is working tirelessly with the Home Affairs Department to make sure that the children are transferred into the care and protection of the Zimbabwean government as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said: “We cannot release the children to anyone but the authorities in Zimbabwe., so we’re in the process of making sure that that happens.”