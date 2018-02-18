‘SA tourism performing better than other growth sectors’

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says he supports President Cyril Ramaphosa’s optimistic and bold statements but adds government needs to relook visa and travel regulations.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s tourism industry has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s focus on growth in the sector but will need more support from the government.

In his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said tourism sustains 700,000 direct jobs.

He believes there’s no reason that number can’t double.

The newly-elected president says the tourism industry is performing better than most other growth sectors.

Wesgro says it is possible to double the numbers, but more needs to be done to market South Africa as a tourism destination.

“The number of jobs in tourism can double but it’s going to require extra efforts.”

South African Tourism’s Sisa Ntshona says he is pleased the industry was mentioned.

He says more marketing needs to happen countrywide and not only of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

“Tourism only contributes 90% to our economy at the moment we can literally double that.”