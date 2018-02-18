Ramaphosa confident SA army won’t get involved in politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite the recent change in the country's leadership South Africans should remain confident in the defence force.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he rests assured that the South African defence force would never involve itself in politics after a meeting with its generals.

Speaking at an inter-faith prayer service organised by the defence force, Ramaphosa says it's important that the army continues its support in the development of other African countries through peace-keeping missions.

He also assured those present that he will visit South African soldiers who are deployed in different missions across the continent.

“I find courage and comfort in knowing that I can proudly say to the people of South African that this is a South African National Defence Force that is there to defend the country and the people of South Africa.”