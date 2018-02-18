Ramaphosa confident SA army won’t get involved in politics
President Cyril Ramaphosa says despite the recent change in the country's leadership South Africans should remain confident in the defence force.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he rests assured that the South African defence force would never involve itself in politics after a meeting with its generals.
Speaking at an inter-faith prayer service organised by the defence force, Ramaphosa says it's important that the army continues its support in the development of other African countries through peace-keeping missions.
He says despite the recent change in the country's leadership South Africans should remain confident in the defence force.
He also assured those present that he will visit South African soldiers who are deployed in different missions across the continent.
“I find courage and comfort in knowing that I can proudly say to the people of South African that this is a South African National Defence Force that is there to defend the country and the people of South Africa.”
More in Politics
-
De Lille plans book on her time as CT Mayor
-
DA amplifies calls for Mkhwebane’s head
-
Dlamini-Zuma dismisses claims she's too tired to be MP
-
Ramaphosa: Government committed to supporting SANDF initiatives
-
More woes for Zuma as NPA mulls reinstating charges relating to arms deal
-
DA: Disciplinary process against De Lille expected to conclude by end March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.