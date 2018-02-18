Police look to China, India and Dubai for help in finding Estina farm suspects

The Hawks confirmed last week that Ajay Gupta, who had agreed to hand himself over to police in the Estina Dairy Farm case, is now a fugitive from justice.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the ministry is seeking assistance from China, Dubai, and India to track down the remaining suspects in the Estina Dairy Farm case.

Mbalula was speaking to the South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) earlier on Sunday, giving an update on developments in the matter.

The Hawks confirmed last week that Ajay Gupta, who had agreed to hand himself over to police, is now a fugitive from justice.

The police minister could not, however, confirm whether Duduzane Zuma is one of those sought by authorities regarding the case.

WATCH: Duduzane Zuma in exclusive BBC interview

Mbalula says some of the suspects are believed to be hiding out in those countries.

“The world is very small; we operate through Interpol. If ever you resist there will be extradition, we have that with other countries but others we don’t have. But by all means necessary those people must be brought to book because justice must be seen to be done.”

Eight of the thirteen suspects linked to the case were arrested and appeared in court last week.

They face charges including fraud and money laundering for allegedly swindling R220 million from the public purse to Gupta family businesses.

At the same time, calls for anyone with the information that can lead to the arrest of Ajay Gupta are intensifying, with over R1 million set aside for rewards.

Forensics for Justice is offering R500,000, with R100,000 for the arrests of Ajay and Atul Gupta and their associates, including the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

At the same time, businesswoman Magda Wierzycka contributed R900,000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to book.

DUDUZANE ZUMA CULPABLE HOMICIDE CASE MAY RETURN TO HAUNT HIM

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams is apparently reconsidering the initial decision not to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for a 2014 culpable homicide case.

The case relates to a car accident where the former president’s son hit the back of a taxi on Grayston Drive in Sandton killing Phumzile Dube.

Abrahams’s decision to review the case comes after Afriforum’s private prosecuting unit, led by advocate Gerrie Nel sent a letter on behalf of the Dube family to the NPA to obtain a non-prosecution so that he can privately prosecute Zuma.

Afriforum's Kallie Kriel says Nel is ready to continue with private prosecution Should the NPA decide not to prosecute him.

“From Afriforum’s side we believe this is not only a victory for the family and Gerrie Nel, but for equality before the law and I am glad that we managed to force them to reconsider.”