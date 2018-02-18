Popular Topics
Paul O’Sullivan: Ajay Gupta is in Dubai

The Hawks have issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Estina dairy farm.

FILE: Ajay Gupta. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube.
FILE: Ajay Gupta. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fraud examiner Paul O’Sullivan says it’s been independently confirmed that Ajay Gupta is in Dubai.

The Hawks have issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Estina dairy farm.

Evidence shows that hundreds of millions were diverted to various bank accounts instead of the farm, which was supposed to benefit the poor and provide jobs.

O’Sullivan says Ajay Gupta’s whereabouts have been confirmed by Forensics for Justice and it is pointless wasting time chasing butterflies.

He also says it is important for the South African passports obtained by the Guptas “revoked”.

But he says it is known that the Gupta brothers have entered and exited South Africa on other passports, while in possession of South African passports.

“These people nearly bought South Africa to its knees. I’ve also been a victim of their criminals’ syndicate, so we’re very keen to see them being brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, various rewards amounting to R1.5 million have been offered for the arrest of the Gutpas.

Of this, businesswomen Magda Wierzycka has contributed R900 000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to justice.

Timeline

