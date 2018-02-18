Mpumalanga police yet to establish identity of murdered woman

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after the woman’s body was found in a stormwater ditch with signs of strangulation.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Mpumalanga say they are yet to identify the body of a woman found murdered on a farm in the Uitkyk area.

Authorities say the woman appeared to have been strangled and left in a storm water ditch.

The police's Dawie Pistorius says a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

He says he will be appearing at the Mbomela Magistrates Court on Monday, on a charge of murder.

“As information came in with our police crime intelligence unit, a 36-year-old man was arrested, also being the gardener at that specific address.”