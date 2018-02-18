More woes for Zuma as NPA mulls reinstating charges relating to arms deal

Jacob Zuma resigned this week after the African National Congress took a decision to recall him.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s reported charges against former president Jacob Zuma, relating to the arms deal corruption, will be reinstated in the coming weeks.

Zuma resigned this week after the African National Congress (ANC) took a decision to recall him, with Cyril Ramaphosa taking the reigns as president.

The Sunday Times is reporting that a National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) team plans to recommend that some of the charges against Zuma be reinstated and have already lined-up more than 200 witnesses to testify against him.

The newspaper quotes NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku as saying the matter is still under review and that the prosecution team is yet to submit their recommendations to NPA head Shaun Abrahams.

At the same time, it’s believed Zuma may face disciplinary action from the ANC for his conduct following the national executive committee (NEC)’s order that he step down.

In a live television interview with the SABC, Zuma said he disagreed with the NEC’s decision and said he was receiving unfair treatment and had not been told what he had done wrong.

ZUMA’S MANY SCANDALS

ARMS DEAL

Zuma is still fighting 783 counts of corruption over a R30 billion government arms deal arranged in the late 1990s when he was deputy president.

The charges were set aside in 2009, paving the way for Zuma to run for president, but were reinstated in 2016 by the Supreme Court.

RAPE ACCUSATION

While deputy president of the ANC, Zuma was charged with raping Fezekile “Khwezi” Kuzwayo, the HIV-positive daughter of a friend who had been imprisoned on Robben Island with Zuma during the apartheid era.

Zuma was acquitted in 2006 but was ridiculed after saying he had showered after sex to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

NKANDLA UPGRADES

Soon after becoming president, it emerged that millions of dollars of public money had been spent on upgrades to Zuma’s Nkandla home, including a swimming pool that one minister justified as a fire-fighting resource.

Zuma weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament over the upgrades and paid back more than $500,000 after unsuccessfully trying to argue his case in the Constitutional Court.

‘STATE CAPTURE’

In 2016, the Public Protector, South Africa’s main anti-corruption watchdog, published a report entitled the State of Capture alleging the Guptas had tried to influence the appointment of cabinet ministers and were unlawfully awarded state tenders.

Central to the report was the claim by then-deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that Zuma’s son Duduzane invited him to the Gupta family home where he was offered the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600 million.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing. The Public Protector recommended a judicial enquiry be set up to investigate grand-level corruption involving Zuma and the Guptas.

MIDNIGHT RESHUFFLE

Zuma fired Gordhan as finance minister and Jonas as deputy finance minister in a midnight reshuffle in March 2017.

South African financial markets plummeted, with senior ANC officials expressing anger at the lack of consultation.

Additional reporting by Reuters.