Men arrested in Kempton Park face charges of sending drone parts to Hezbollah

A third suspect in the case related to the exportation of drone parts to a terrorist group has still not been found.

JOHANNESBURG - As two Lebanese brothers face charges of trying to conspire to export drone parts and technology from the United States to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, one suspect remains at large.

Last week, EWN learned that self-proclaimed member of the Lebanese royal family, an honorary army colonel and underworld figure Sam “Prince” Hamade was arrested by police.

Hamade and his brother Isham were taken into custody by Interpol working together with the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police.

The two brothers remain in custody.

Police say they are following the normal extradition process following a request from the United States.

Sam “Prince” Hamade was arrested at his house in Kempton Park last week, while his brother Isham was taken into custody at OR Tambo International Airport.

They will bring a formal bail application later in February.