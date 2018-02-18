Lotto results: Saturday 17 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 17 February are as follows:

Lotto: 09, 21, 27, 32, 33, 38 Bonus: 11

And winning lotto plus numbers are:

Lotto Plus1: 01, 05, 08, 21, 29, 38 Bonus: 42

Lotto Plus2: 18, 20, 28, 32, 44, 46 Bonus: 29

WATCH Lotto, Lotto Plus1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws - 17 February 2018

For more details visit the National Lottery website.