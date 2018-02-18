Limpopo police seek help identifying burnt crash victims

It’s understood two men were drivers of separate vehicles which crashed into one another last night along the R518

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are appealing for assistance in identifying two men who were found burnt beyond recognition following an accident in Lephalale.

It is understood that the two men were drivers of separate vehicles which crashed into one another on Friday night along the R518.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says it is not yet clear what the cause of the collision was.

“The police in Lephalale are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a horrific accident which occurred last night between Lephalale and Marken where two vehicles collided head-on, caught fire and burned to ashes with both drivers inside.”