Limpopo police seek help identifying burnt crash victims
It’s understood two men were drivers of separate vehicles which crashed into one another last night along the R518
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are appealing for assistance in identifying two men who were found burnt beyond recognition following an accident in Lephalale.
It is understood that the two men were drivers of separate vehicles which crashed into one another on Friday night along the R518.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says it is not yet clear what the cause of the collision was.
“The police in Lephalale are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a horrific accident which occurred last night between Lephalale and Marken where two vehicles collided head-on, caught fire and burned to ashes with both drivers inside.”
#sapsLIM #SAPS Lephalale investigate case of culpable homicide after two vehicles collided head on and caught fire on impact. Both drivers burned beyond recognition. Anyone who can assist to identify the deceased may contact Capt Mabila on 082 414 3215.SWhttps://t.co/OIQpsC86yF pic.twitter.com/lyFxvl90xa— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 18, 2018
