Limpopo man sentenced to life in prison for rape

Naville Phadima Koma lured the young girl to his friend’s home where he repeatedly raped her.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Picture: Supplied.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 28-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Naville Phadima Koma was slapped with the jail term in the Burgersfort Regional Court on Friday.

The crime dates back to November 2015 at Ditwebeleng village outside Burgersfort.

Koma lured the young girl to his friend’s home where he repeatedly raped her.

The police’s provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the sentence.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The hard work of a dedicated and professional team from the Family, Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has once again acquired a long prison term when Koma was slapped with a life imprisonment for rape.”

Timeline

Comments

