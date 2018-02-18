Economist warns against NHI for ‘overburdened taxpayers’
While President Cyril Ramaphosa says the NHI Bill be submitted to parliament soon, Dawie Roodt says there are better alternatives.
CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will be submitted to Parliament in the next few weeks.
The newly elected president said in his state of the nation address, that now is the time to implement universal health coverage through the NHI.
NHI is a health financing system designed to pool funds together to provide access to quality and affordable personal health services.
The government says this is for all South Africans, employed or unemployed, earning low and high income.
But Economist Dawie Roodt says there are much better alternatives.
He says NHI means more pressure on overburdened taxpayers and the private sector will be forced to participate, whether they like it or not.
"Why don't state provide a medical fund instead and then people can use it in the private sector"
Ramaphosa says certain NHI projects targeting the most vulnerable people in society will commence in April this year.
