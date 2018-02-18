Dlamini-Zuma dismisses claims she's too tired to be MP

A Times Live report says after losing the battle for presidency at the ANC elective conference, Dlamini-Zuma would resign soon.

JOHANNESBURG – Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has slammed reports that suggest she's too fatigued to continue as an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP).

A Times Live report says after losing the battle for presidency at the ANC elective conference last year, Ddlamini-Zuma would be handing in a letter of resignation soon.

But the former African Union chairperson took to Twitter to call out the alleged 'fake news', adding that as someone who crossed borders by foot to join the arms struggle to be tired out by Parliament cannot be true.

She also added that she does not quit.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DLAMINI-ZUMA?

Before the announcement and official swearing in of Cyril Ramaphosa as president, there had been some speculation that the former AU head would take over as interim president.

Local media had been reporting that this was amongst the list of demands proposed during party negotiations at the December conference.

At the time, it was reported Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters were negotiating the conditions for him to step down, which include that some of the ministers he appointed be retained.

On Friday, MP’s shied away from speculating over the possible cabinet reshuffle at the President’s maiden State of the Nation Address.

Although this was something some opposition party MPs wanted Ramaphosa to touch on during his speech, he didn’t mention it.

Dlamini Zuma, Energy Minister David Mahlobo, and Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu were amongst those who opted not to comment on a reshuffle.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock, Mia Lindeque & Tendani Mulaudzi