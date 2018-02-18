De Lille plans book on her time as CT Mayor
Patricia de Lille, who survived a motion of no confidence this week, says she now the book will provide more insight into her time as mayor.
CAPE TOWN – Patricia de Lille plans to write a book focussing on her time as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town.
De Lille, who this past week survived a motion of no confidence vote in the City Council, says the book will include details around her current public spat with Democratic Alliance (DA) officials.
The party's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, has said the party would like to wrap up disciplinary processes against De Lille by the middle of next month.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille maintains she's done nothing wrong and wants the DA to allow her fair processes to prove this.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille narrowly survives motion of no confidence
She now plans to write a book providing more insight into her time as the Mother City's number one citizen.
"This one will deal particularly with my five years or more as the Mayor of the City of Cape Town. The sort of legacy and you know just this whole DA saga. I've kept copious notes of everything that's happened daily, I've got all the emails and everything."
She last week lodged an urgent Western Cape High Court application to force a secret ballot in the no-confidence vote against her.
But Council Speaker, Dirk Smit, allowed the motion to proceed with an open vote.
De Lille says her immediate focus now is to clear her name.
