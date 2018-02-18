DA amplifies calls for Mkhwebane’s head

The party says it has written National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that she hasten the process of removing the public protector.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its calls for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be sacked.

The party says it has written National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that she expedite the process of removing the public protector.

The calls come after the High Court on Friday set aside Mkhwebane’s Bankorp-CIEX report, in which she recommended that Absa pay back an R1.1 billion apartheid-era bailout provided to its predecessor Bankorp by the Reserve Bank.

The DA’S shadow minister for justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach says Mkhwebane has repeatedly demonstrated that she is not to fit to serve as public protector.

“She is squandering public money on serious litigation for her own ends, this from an office she has continually complained that it's underfunded yet she continues to spend money on litigation that cannot be substantiated.”