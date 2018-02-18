DA amplifies calls for Mkhwebane’s head
The party says it has written National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that she hasten the process of removing the public protector.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated its calls for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be sacked.
The party says it has written National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that she expedite the process of removing the public protector.
The calls come after the High Court on Friday set aside Mkhwebane’s Bankorp-CIEX report, in which she recommended that Absa pay back an R1.1 billion apartheid-era bailout provided to its predecessor Bankorp by the Reserve Bank.
The DA’S shadow minister for justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach says Mkhwebane has repeatedly demonstrated that she is not to fit to serve as public protector.
“She is squandering public money on serious litigation for her own ends, this from an office she has continually complained that it's underfunded yet she continues to spend money on litigation that cannot be substantiated.”
More in Politics
-
De Lille plans book on her time as CT Mayor
-
Dlamini-Zuma dismisses claims she's too tired to be MP
-
Ramaphosa confident SA army won’t get involved in politics
-
Ramaphosa: Government committed to supporting SANDF initiatives
-
More woes for Zuma as NPA mulls reinstating charges relating to arms deal
-
DA: Disciplinary process against De Lille expected to conclude by end March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.