Calls for information on Guptas whereabouts intensify

Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka contributed R900,000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to book.

JOHANNESBURG - Calls for anyone with the information that can lead to the arrest of Ajay Gupta are intensifying, with over a million-rand set aside as rewards.

Forensics for Justice is offering R500,000, with R100,000 for the arrests of Ajay and Atul Gupta and their associates, including the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

At the same time, businesswoman Magda Wierzycka contributed R900,000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to book.

They’re wanted in connection with the fraud and money laundering investigation related to the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan said: “These people nearly bought South Africa to its knees. I’ve also been a victim of their criminals’ syndicate, so we’re very keen to see them being brought to justice.”

Wierzycka says she’s making an offer after the Hawks named Ajay Gupta a fugitive after failing to hand himself over to the police.

“It’s an incentive for people who know where these individuals are… who are helping them to hide to reveal their whereabouts, so the law can take its course.”