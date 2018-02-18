Calls for information on Guptas whereabouts intensify
Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka contributed R900,000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to book.
JOHANNESBURG - Calls for anyone with the information that can lead to the arrest of Ajay Gupta are intensifying, with over a million-rand set aside as rewards.
Forensics for Justice is offering R500,000, with R100,000 for the arrests of Ajay and Atul Gupta and their associates, including the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.
At the same time, businesswoman Magda Wierzycka contributed R900,000 to ensure that the Guptas and their associates are brought to book.
They’re wanted in connection with the fraud and money laundering investigation related to the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.
Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan said: “These people nearly bought South Africa to its knees. I’ve also been a victim of their criminals’ syndicate, so we’re very keen to see them being brought to justice.”
Wierzycka says she’s making an offer after the Hawks named Ajay Gupta a fugitive after failing to hand himself over to the police.
“It’s an incentive for people who know where these individuals are… who are helping them to hide to reveal their whereabouts, so the law can take its course.”
I am posting more rewards:— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) February 17, 2018
1. R200k to 1st bodyguard currently with Ajay Gupta who calls CrimeStop on 08600 10111 to advise of his location.
2. R200k to 1st accused in the Vrede Dairy Farm case (of the ones that appeared in court) to turn state witness. To help with legal fees.
More in Local
-
ALERT: Mining charter court application suspended
-
De Lille plans book on her time as CT Mayor
-
DA amplifies calls for Mkhwebane’s head
-
Dlamini-Zuma dismisses claims she's too tired to be MP
-
Ramaphosa confident SA army won’t get involved in politics
-
Limpopo police seek help identifying burnt crash victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.