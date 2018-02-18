ALERT: Mining charter court application suspended
The Presidency issued a statement saying it has been in discussion with the Chamber of Mines to resolve the impasse over the implementation of the charter.
JOHANNESBURG – The mining charter application has been suspended after the government and the Chamber of Mines have reached an agreement to postpone the court application in respect of the reviewed mining charter, which was set to begin on Monday.
The presidency issued a statement a short while ago saying it has been in discussion with the Chamber of Mines to resolve the impasse over the implementation of the charter.
The ministry says this is to make way for engagements which will ensure a process of developing a new mining charter which all stakeholders can agree on and endorse.
Statement on the postponement of Mining Charter application. https://t.co/LXpgzN6O0J— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 18, 2018
The Presidency's Tyrone Seale said: “This is in line with the President’s commitment during the State of the Nation Address to intensify engagements with all stakeholders on the mining charter to ensure that its truly an effective instrument to sustainably transform the face of mining in South Africa.”
