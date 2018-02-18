11 people killed on Western Cape roads over weekend

Traffic officials also arrested 19 drunk drivers during various roadblocks conducted across the province.

CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have died on Western Cape roads this past weekend.

Fines totalling more than R260,000 have been issued to drivers.

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape province since the start of this weekend was 166km/h on the N1 near Brackenfell.”