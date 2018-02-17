‘Shocked’ Mkhwebane responds to judgement over CIEX report

The public protector's report, which ordered Absa to pay more than R1 billion, was on Friday set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s noted, with shock, the judgement issued by the High Court in Pretoria on the CIEX report.

Absa, the Reserve Bank and Treasury challenged Mkhwebane’s report into the apartheid-era bailout, claiming it was procedurally unfair and rested on material errors of fact and law.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mkhwebane says her office will study the report and decide on appropriate action.

Spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said: “The Public Protector indicated that she's shocked and she’s still studying the judgement and will reveal her reasons in due course.”