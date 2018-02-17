SABC clinches 2018 Super Rugby broadcast deal
The public broadcaster has secured rights to air matches in the 2018 Super Rugby on SABC radio stations.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will now be broadcasting the 2018 Super Rugby season for inbound and outbound live matches on its radio stations.
This comes after the public broadcaster reached an agreement with SuperSport on the radio broadcast rights for the games.
The SABC says the broadcast of super rugby matches will commence today
The public broadcaster’s spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “We have been in negotiations with Supersport around the radio rights for Super Rugby and we have clinched a deal and now we have signed a deal between the two parties which allows us to broadcast those rugby games on our radio stations.”
More in Sport
-
Lukaku double sends Man United into FA Cup quarterfinals
-
Bayern snatch win with late penalty but Cologne foiled by VAR
-
#SuperRugby: Lions maul Sharks in dominant forward display.
-
Tiger Woods misses cut at Riviera after eight bogeys
-
Jose Mourinho denies rift with Pogba
-
Chelsea stroll past Hull into FA Cup quarterfinals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.