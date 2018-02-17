SABC clinches 2018 Super Rugby broadcast deal

The public broadcaster has secured rights to air matches in the 2018 Super Rugby on SABC radio stations.

This comes after the public broadcaster reached an agreement with SuperSport on the radio broadcast rights for the games.

The SABC says the broadcast of super rugby matches will commence today

The public broadcaster’s spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says: “We have been in negotiations with Supersport around the radio rights for Super Rugby and we have clinched a deal and now we have signed a deal between the two parties which allows us to broadcast those rugby games on our radio stations.”